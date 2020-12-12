Sara Ali Khan shares her ‘stages of posing’

Mumbai, Dec 12 : Actress Sara Ali Khan has shared with fans the secret to her stages of posing for the camera, with some random rhyming.

In a string of pictures that Sara posted on Instagram with her “Coolie No. 1” co-actor Varun, she breaks down the art of posing for the camera — with trademark relish in rhyming that she is known to render to her social media captions.

“Stages of posing.. 1) hold your pose and strike a smile 2) break into laughter since it’s been a while 3) hug and thank god that we are really the opposite of hostile 4) post about it, and make sure your caption rhymes since that’s your style And after you’ve posted and tagged you can give @varundvn a dial.”

Sara and Varun will be seen on the OTT screens this Christmas with “Coolie No 1”, a remake of the 1995 hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The movie is directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan.

Sara will also share screen space with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the upcoming film “Atrangi Re”.

Source: IANS

