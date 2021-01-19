Sara Ali Khan treats fans to exotic pictures from her Maldives vacation

By Mansoor|   Published: 19th January 2021 11:21 pm IST
Bollywood Actor Sara Ali Khan (Source: Instagram/saraalikhan95)

New Delhi: As she landed in Maldives for a vacation, Bollywood’s chirpy queen Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday treated her fans to some of the exotic pictures from the first day of her trip

Following an update on her Instagram stories about her reaching Maldives, the ‘Love Aaj Kal’ actor shared a few pictures of herself dressed for the day one of her trip.

In the pictures, she is seen dressed in a printed multi-coloured bralette which she paired with a matching long skirt with a side slit.

The ‘Kedarnath’ actor is seen posing against the backdrop of a serene blue backdrop in the pictures.

Keeping the caption simple, Sara focused on her “sandy toes & Sunkissed nose.”

The Pataudi scion was last seen in David Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’ opposite actor Varun Dhawan.

Source: ANI

