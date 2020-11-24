Sara Ali Khan’s imparts words of wisdom

News Desk 1Updated: 24th November 2020 8:26 pm IST

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared a few words of wisdom on social media on Tuesday, with a stunning picture.

In the Instagram close-up, Sara strikes a pose lying down as she looks pensively into the camera.

“Be filled with wonder. Be touched by peace,” Sara captioned the image, which currently has 459K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Sara will soon be seen sharing screen space with actor Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan. The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara reprise the lead roles.

She also has Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

