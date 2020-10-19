Sara Gurpal to re-enter Bigg Boss 14 as wild card contestant?

Mumbai: Punjabi actor-singer Sara Gurpal was the first one to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14 house. But if the rumours are to be believed, Sara is likely to re-enter the show as a wild card contestant in the coming weeks.

Sara Gurpal’s eviction

In a suprise elimination last week, Bigg Boss Toofani Seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla were asked to choose one contestant from the nominated contestant to evict from the BB house. The BB Seniors took Sara’s name, who was asked to leave BB 14 house.

Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were confused between Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Malkani. However, Sidharth Shukla wanted Sara Gurpal out as he found her fake. He managed to curb Hina and Gauahar’s decision and got Sara evicted from the house.

Sara Gurpal recently shared a video on Instagram in which she talked about her ‘unfair’ eviction, despite doing all the tasks and household chores.

Sara blamed ‘one person’ for her eviction, hinting at former Bigg Boss contestant, actor Sidharth Shukla, and said that the audience disagreed with his decision of evicting her.

Vindu Dara Singh on Sara’s elimination

While speaking to Times Of India about Sara Gurpal’s elimination from the house, former Bigg Boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh said, “What Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Malkhani have done on the show this week, Sara couldn’t have. And Sara was also unwell, which might not have given her the impetus to show her full potential”.

Adding that makers should give one more chance to Sara Gurpal, Vindu said, ” Sara is a lovely girl. But please understand that the screen time allocated to you, howsoever small, emits the spark you have. Sara’s spark had low voltage. She can be given a Wild Card and asked to return at some point”.

However, there’s no official confirmation from the makers on returning of Sara Gurpal to the show. We think that if makers give her a second chance, she might

Toofani Seniors are adding more spice to the ongoing season of Bigg Boss. Eijaz, Rubina, Pavitra and Nikki have all been the centre of attention inside the house for their various arguments and fights.