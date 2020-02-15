Sara Haba reaches Makkah from Tunisia cycling for 53 days

A+ A-

Jeddah: A Tunisian female, Sara Haba recently set a record as she cycled from her home country Tunisia to Saudi Arabia.

Sara Haba became the first woman to reach the holy city, Makkah on a bicycle.

Sara Haba completed her journey in 53 days and documented it as well. She shared her journey on her social media handle under the hashtag #cyclingtomakkah.

She opted for the desserts of Sudan and Egypt as her travel route.

Speaking to a source Haba said, she was concerned that she would not be allowed to enter the holy city but she did not let the fear stop her.

Sara reached Makkah and received immense prayer and blessings. She was still travelling when her story went viral. Thousands of people followed her journey online, and wrote supportive messages on her Instagram.

“I didn’t expect anything of what all happened. I kept making dua’s for all of you. Hope that life will give me the opportunity to give this back to the universe”, said Haba.

Upon her arrival in Makkah, Sara met her brother, who came from France and performed the Umrah.

Intern Anhaar Majid