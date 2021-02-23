Sara Khan holidays at Maldives, says she needed a break

Mumbai, Feb 23 : Television actress Sara Khan is back to work after a refreshing vacation in Maldives. The actress, who is currently seen in the show Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, took off to Maldives for a seven-day holiday last week and says that she had an amazing time.

“I needed a break from my busy schedule. So I took some time out and went to Maldives with my sister. It felt great to spend time outdoors in nature’s beauty after being locked up at home for so many months during the lockdown,” says Sara.

The actress made the most of her holiday and went boating and swimming. She also made sure to explore Maldives and clicked loads of pictures and videos which she posted on social media.

Since the Covid-19 scare still lingers, Sara says that she made sure to be careful and follow all Covid-related guidelines for her protection.

“It was really nice to get away from Mumbai for a bit. Of course, we were extremely careful and made sure to follow all the Covid-19 protocols,” she adds.

The actress plays Devi Paulomi in &TV’s Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein.

