Sardar Mahal Palace to be restored to its past glory

Hyderabad: Efforts are afoot to restore Sardar Mahal – one of the oldest structures in the city – to its past grandeur. The work for its renovation was long due.

This 121-year-old palace had an important place in the list of historic palaces in the city. Currently, this palace houses the office of GHMC South Zone.

Measures are being taken to carry out the renovation and repair works at this historic palace.

The Principal Secretary Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar undertook a visit to this palace. He, later on, tweeted saying that a program is being finalized to carry out works for the renovation and repairing of Sardar Mahal to restore it to its past glory.

GHMC is planning to renovate Sardar Mahal along with the renovation of “Nampally Sarai” which would add to the beauty of the city.

This iconic palace was built in European style by Nizam VI Mir Mahboob Ali Khan in 1900. It was declared as a heritage building by the Heritage Conservation Committee and INTACH.

There was a proposal in the past to covert Sardar Mahal into a museum to showcase the history of the region through maps, paintings, pictures and display the heritage of the erstwhile Hyderabad State besides conserving the heritage structure and attract the visitors and tourists.