Saree-clad woman rides horse, video goes viral

Jahal: A video of a woman from Jahal Village, Odisha is making rounds on social media. In the video, the woman, Monalisa Bhadra can be seen riding a horse.

According to a report published in India Today, she can also drive a bullet and a truck. Apart from that, she even ploughs the field with a tractor.

On YouTube, she has become a star with over 2.26 million subscribers. She had created the account in the month of May 2016. She usually posts videos of herself driving bullet, truck, etc.

She gave the credit to her husband, Badri Narayan Bhadra as he was the one who had introduced her to YouTube. She now earns Rs. 1.5 lakh from the YouTube.

Monalisa is also an animal and nature lover.