‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ enters last leg of shooting in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is in the last phase of shooting. ‘Geetha Govindam’ fame Parasuram Petla is directing this movie which is bankrolled as a commercial entertainer.

The makers of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ are all set to break the pumpkin, as a part of the final ritual, which is followed after the movie wraps up the talkie part and other shooting formalities.

The reports from the sets of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ suggest that the final schedule of shooting commenced in Hyderabad Sunday. Also, Mahesh will apparently join the sets Monday and the entire filming of the talkie part will be completed with this schedule.

The makers are determined to wrap up by the end of November, after which the movie would enter the post-production phase. The makers had recently confirmed that the film’s release has been altered from January 13 to April 1.

This movie is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. S.S. Thaman composes the music and is prepping to release the songs as per their plans, so as to kickstart the promotional activities.