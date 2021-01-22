Sarojini Nagar Market forms 50-member squad to tackle terror threats with cops

New Delhi, Jan 22 ( IANS ) The Delhi Police is taking initiative for its “Volunteers in Police Service programme” with the objective to tackle terror threats in view of Republic Day security arrangements at the busy Sarojini Nagar marketplace.

Volunteers in the scheme have been made the ‘eyes and ears’ of the south west district police.

“The 50 volunteers, who are mostly shopkeepers and workers at Sarojini Nagar Market, have agreed to help the police to keep an eye on any suspicious activity. A high alert has been declared in the city after reports of terrorists planning attacks,” said a senior Police officer.

The volunteers will inform the police staff present in the market immediately if they notice anything suspicious.

“In the eventuality of a terror attack, the group would help other shopkeepers in evacuating the marketplace. The volunteers know the nooks and corners of the market well and are familiar with the entry and exit points. They are also responsible for looking after the security during festivals,” the officer added.

The volunteers would be provided a jacket and a badge which would make it easy for police to identify them during an emergency situation

“Sarojini Nagar is one of the most vulnerable places in the city. There was a bomb blast here in 2005. The volunteers will patrol the market during peak hours with police staff of Sarojini Nagar police station,” said the officer.

They will keep a watch over the suspicious activities and will enhance a sense of security among customers visiting the Sarojini Nagar Market.

The members have been selected after a rigorous process during which their antecedents were thoroughly checked.

