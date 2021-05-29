Sarpanch performs last rites of woman who died of COVID-19

Srikakulam: Moved by the death of an 49 year-old woman, who was abandoned by her kin as she had died of Covid, sarpanch Upendra Kumar performed the last rites on Saturday.

Woman named Puli Jayamma died of Corona in Lumbur village in Palakonda mandal of Srikakulam district this morning. But nobody came forward to perform final rites for her. Then village sarpanch Tirlangi Upendra Kumar himself decided to complete the final rites.

The sarpanch Upendra Kumar has informed the matter to Palakonda Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Someswara Rao.

The MRO responded and sent 6 PPE kits to the village. Sarpanch and other staff of village panchayat wore the PPE kits and performed the last rites for the deceased Corona victim.

Villagers and kin of the deceased lauded the service of the Sarpanch and his team.