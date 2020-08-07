Sarri confident that future at Juve not dependent on Lyon game

Rome, Aug 7 : Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri does not believe that his future with the Italian champions rests upon the result of Friday’s Champions League Round of 16 second leg match against Olympique Lyonnais.

“I don’t think my future is riding on this game,” said Sarri. “Thinking this way you make the club directors look like amateurs. I think I’m dealing with high level directors. They will decide whether to continue or to change. But it doesn’t depend on a single game.”

There has been speculation over Sarri’s future in the Italian media with names such as Mauricio Pochettino being thrown up as potential replacements.

Juventus won their ninth successive title but only managed to drag themselves over the line, ending the season with successive defeats to Cagliari and Roma.

Juventus are currently looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg that was played away from home before the coronavirus-enforced break. The Old Lady will be hoping that their top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo will help pull them over the line.

“Ronaldo is training in the right manner,” said Sarri. “On Wednesday he scored an excellent goal in training. He played many games in a short time, he rested a little and now he has trained with intensity and strength.”

Source: IANS

