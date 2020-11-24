Satisfied with discussions with TN Guv on release of Rajiv killers: Stalin

Chennai, Nov 24 : DMK President M.K. Stalin said on Tuesday that he was satisfied with the discussions with Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on the issue of release of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Purohit, Stalin said he had given a letter to the Governor to release the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. They are in the jail for the past 29 years, he said.

Stalin said the Governor should take a decision legally as well as on humane consideration. “The Governor told us that he would look at all the issues and take a decision,” Stalin said.

He added that said he was satisfied with the discussions with Purohit on the matter.

On November 5, Stalin had pointed out to Purohit that the state cabinet’s recommendation to release the seven convicts has been pending for two years in his office, which reflected poorly on the state.

Stalin in a letter to Purohit said: “The fact that the recommendation of the state cabinet has been kept pending for over 2 years by your office reflects poorly on the state and gives the impression that the state is not run-in accordance with law.”

Stalin, the leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, had said that the DMK has been continuously demanding the early release of the seven convicts — Nalini, V. Sriharan alias Murugan, Santhan, A.G. Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas and P. Ravichandran — who have been in jail for nearly three decades.

Source: IANS

