Satnam Khattra, man with biggest biceps passes away at 31

Chandigarh: Celebrity fitness coach, model and bodybuilder Satnam Khattra, 31, died of a heart attack, on Saturday, according to reports.

Khattra was once addicted to drugs but sobered up and moved into physical fitness and bodybuilding for the past eight years, say reports.

His coach Rohit Khera announced the bodybuilder’s death on social media. Khattra was widely popular among Punjab’s youth. His Instagram account has over 3,80,000 followers. He was reportedly planning to launch his own fitness brand.

He was reportedly not keeping well for some time and was holding online fitness classes during the Covid-19 lockdown.