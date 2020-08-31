Satnam Khattra, man with biggest biceps passes away at 31

By Sana Sikander Published: 31st August 2020 3:23 pm IST
Satnam Khattra - Image: Twitter
Satnam Khattra - Image: Twitter

Chandigarh: Celebrity fitness coach, model and bodybuilder Satnam Khattra, 31, died of a heart attack, on Saturday, according to reports.

Khattra was once addicted to drugs but sobered up and moved into physical fitness and bodybuilding for the past eight years, say reports.

His coach Rohit Khera announced the bodybuilder’s death on social media. Khattra was widely popular among Punjab’s youth. His Instagram account has over 3,80,000 followers. He was reportedly planning to launch his own fitness brand.

He was reportedly not keeping well for some time and was holding online fitness classes during the Covid-19 lockdown.

READ:  BJP to use Kamal Connect app to attract voters for Bihar polls
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close