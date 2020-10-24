Saturday flashback: Kareena, Saif and love in Athens

News Desk 1Updated: 24th October 2020 3:49 pm IST
Mumbai, Oct 24 : Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday posted a throwback picture along with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

In the image, Saif hugs Kareena while standing at the top of the Acropolis in Athens. The image seem to be from their dating days.

Recalling the vacation, Kareena wrote: “My love and me at the Acropolis. Athens 2008.”

Reacting to the post, actress Tisca Chopra commented: “Bebo, I love this picture. Stay happy and blessed.”

“You both look so cute together,” a fan wrote.

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012. They welcomed their son, Taimur, in 2016, and are now all set to become parents again.

Saif, who was previously married to actress Amrita Singh, has two children — Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan — from his first marriage.

