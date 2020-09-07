‘Saturday Night Live’ to honour Boseman with rerun of episode he hosted

By Neha Published: 7th September 2020 10:34 pm IST
Boseman

Washington: TV broadcast company NBC is planning to honour the late ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman with a re-run of an episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’, which he hosted in April 2018.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the episode will air at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on September 5 (local time). During the show, Boseman reprised his role as T’Challa from the superhero movie, this time appearing in a ‘Black Jeopardy’ sketch. In a ‘Black Panther’-themed sketch, Boseman explained the ‘Wakanda Forever’ salute from the movie.

Boseman died on August 28 at the age of 43, after a four year battle with colon cancer, survived by his wife Taylor Simone Ledward.

READ:  AMC Theatres to re-release '42' honouring Chadwick Boseman

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the day after his death, the official Twitter account for SNL tweeted a photo of Boseman in a brightly coloured jacket and against a warm, painted backdrop of the sky, water and flowers — it was originally used to promote the episode he hosted.

Viola Davis, Issa Rae, Barack Obama, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Pratt were among the many Hollywood figures who posted tributes to the actor on social media, remembering his “brilliant, beautiful, kind artistic mind.”

Source: ANI
Categories
Hollywood
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close