Satya Hindi: OIC opens new front against India

Mukesh Kumar on his YouTube news channel ‘Satya Hindi’ comments on the current problems and situation that the Modi government is passing through.

He says Indian government is surrounded by many problems and they are increasing. The government has already locked horns with China on the border and there is also border issue with Nepal. Now, the new development is, the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) has opened its front. It regards the removal of Article of 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and the imposition of new rules relating to the Kashmiri people as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

In the emergency meeting of the OIC, the foreign ministers have welcomed the last two UN resolutions regarding human rights. Not only this, it has also asked for five demands from India, including:

Holding a referendum under the supervision of the United Nations

Preventing human rights abuses in Kashmir

Agreeing to not allow any structural changes to the population of the province

Allowing UN organizations to independently investigate human rights

And to conduct independent international human rights investigations.

All these demands are going to be difficult for the Modi government and are completely based on the Pakistani agenda. It is obvious that if Pakistan’s agenda is becoming the OIC’s agenda and all the Islamic countries support it, then it can cause a great pressure on Indian government. OIC has 57 member countries and 53 of them are Muslim majority countries. The total population of these countries is one billion eighty million.

In fact, the OIC countries were already trying to raise these issues ten months back, but they could not do so because of Saudi Arabia’s soft stand towards India. Saudi Arabia is an influential country in the OIC and during that time India had very good and strong relations with Saudi government. It is not possible to get the OIC to do something without Saudi Arabia’s consent. At that time, it even said that this is an internal matter of India.

Earlier, Pakistan had unsuccessfully tried to convince the OIC to change their stance on Kashmir. With three other Muslim countries; Malaysia, Turkey and Iran, it also tried to convene an OIC conference in Malaysia but was cancelled due to non-cooperation of Saudi government.

Why Saudi Arabia changed its stand

The biggest reason is that there is no improvement in the situation in Kashmir. It is almost a year to come but the Kashmiris are living there under the mercy of the police and security forces. They are not getting any kind of freedom. The media has been completely crushed.

Shaheen Bagh had become an another example of protests all over the world. Riots of Delhi were added to its sequel. The Delhi riots were seen as well-planned riots by the government. There is also sufficient evidence that the police were supporting the anti-Muslim crowd in these riots. After the riots, police also started arresting people of the same community by making them accused and framing the charges of terrorism against them.

When the coronavirus spread in India, the Tablighi Jamaat was made responsible and there was a wave of Islamophobia. All these prejudices by the Indian government were denounced internationally and there were many tweets to stop these inequalities. After so many incidents, the pressure on Saudi Arabia also became inevitable. This is the reason why Saudi Arabia and the OIC has now raised the voice on Article 370.

After this change in the attitude of OIC, it is evident that Pakistan will become more active and will want more and more Muslim countries to openly criticize India and pressurize it. It can also take the issue of Kashmir to the United Nations and other international organizations.

Kumar further adds, that Modi government has to act reasonably to repair its stained image by changing its policy in Kashmir, by giving Kashmiris some relaxations and their rights. It has to stop the injustice being done to the Muslims in Delhi and other states and by scrapping the CAA act permanently.

Thus by sending a positive message, the Indian government can mend its tarnished image in the eyes of the world. By changing its policy, India can also stop anti-Indian propaganda by Pakistan.

अब इस्लामी मुल्कों ने खोला मोर्चा?

