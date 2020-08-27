‘Satyameva Jayate’ action director roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s web series

Mumbai, Aug 27 : Action director Amin Khatib has been roped in to call the shots on the stunts in a youth web series backed by producer Ekta Kapoor.

Titled “Bang Baang: Sound Of Crimes”, the show is billed as an action-thriller. Khatib, who directed action sequences in “Satyameva Jayate” is excited to work with Ekta.

“It’s a great opportunity to work with a successful producer like Ekta Kapoor. The vision that she has for this show is truly commendable. Living up to the title, the show will feature some never-seen-before action sequences, visual effects, and exotic locations. I’m sure the viewers are in for a roller-coaster ride,” said Khatib.

The show, which involves mystery, suspense, action, and youth drama, is scheduled to go on floors soon. It will stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.