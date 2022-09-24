Saudi: 2 men assault girl during national day celebrations, arrested

Riyadh: The Saudi Public Security Directorate announced on Saturday, the arrest of two young men in Al-Aflaj Governorate, Riyadh, for assaulting a girl in a public place, before the Kingdom’s celebrations of National Day.

The police of Al-Aflaj Governorate in the Riyadh region arrested two people who appeared in a video clip of assaulting a girl in a public place, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi security stated that the two young men were “citizens who were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution to implement the system against them.”

شرطة الأفلاج تقبض على شخصين لاعتدائهما على فتاة في أحد الأماكن العامة.https://t.co/EqaKPX33i5#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/K5gkMeshjs — واس العام (@SPAregions) September 24, 2022

This came after a video clip of two young men assaulting a girl and knocking her to the ground was widely circulated on social media platforms with the hashtags #ضرب_بنت_في_الافلاج (#hit_girl_in_aflaj), calling for the arrest of the perpetrator.

A video clip showed that the two young men hit a girl on the head from behind, pushed her until she fell to the ground in a street in the Al-Aflaj area, and then left her and walked on their way, among a large group of passers-by who were watching the situation.

