Saudi: 5-year jail or 1M Riyals fine for spreading COVID rumours

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabia government has announced a fine of up to Saudi Riyal of one million for spreading rumours or fake news about COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Interior, anyone found guilty of spreading rumours will be punished with a fine starting from Saudi Riyal one lakh to Saudi Riyal one million, or imprisonment for a period of not less than one year and not more than 5 years, or both.

The Saudi government has warned that those who continue to spread false information will face double fines.

عقوبة من يبث الشائعات حيال فيروس كورونا (COVID-19).



Officials said that people should get information from government sources and not engage in publishing news from anonymous sources which could disrupt public order.

The Ministry of Health urged all members of the public to seek news and information from reliable and official sources and urged them to rely only on shared information from official sources and be aware of rumours and misinformation. People who have questions about the COVID-19 virus and its progress can call the hotline 937.