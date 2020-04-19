Saudi activates thermal cameras inside Masjid-e-Nabawi

JEDDAH: Thermal body cameras rolled out inside the Prophet’s Mosque in the holy city of Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The step was taken by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The thermal imaging devices can accurately screened up to 25 people at the same time.

The automated device record the temperature with high accuracy and within a distance of 9 meters.

It can save and store the recorded temperature and images for up to one month for reference.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia has reported 1,132 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 8,274.

