Saudi: Divorced woman can travel with son if she has custody deed

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 12th September 2022 3:24 pm IST
Saudi allows divorced women to travel with son if she holds custody deed
Photo: Ashim D’Silva/Unsplash

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Passports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced that a divorced woman can travel with her son if she holds a custody deed.

According to the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat), custody deeds include the new ones, in addition to the old deeds that prohibit the mother from travelling with her son.

The old deeds had been issued before the new amendments to the regulation.

Jawazat added that if there was a custody deed, then the custodian could book an appointment and visit the Jawazat department to issue or renew the Custody passport and issue an electronic travel permit.

Children’s travel

It also clarified that children 18 to 21 years of age can travel accompanied by one of the parents or with the consent of one of them.

The legal age for travel without the need to issue a travel permit is 21 years (in Hijri year).

All measures and requirements to issue a travel permit for boys under the age of 21 can be checked via the Absher platform and through the Jawazat’s departments.

