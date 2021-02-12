Saudi announces job vacancies for women as first soldiers

Riyadh: The agency for military affairs of Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced openings for the first soldier (lance corporal) job that is exclusively reserved for women. Riyadh’s King Fahd Security College will take in women for admissions into several military-related courses and registration for jobs.

King Fahd Security College is an educational/military institute and is part of the ministry of interior in eastern Riyadh.

Applications for admission will be available through the Absher’s Employment Platform from February 13 (Saturday) to February 18 (Thursday) on https://jobs.sa.

Saudi Arabia has pledged to increase women’s participation in the workforce, a key goal of the kingdom’s vision for the 2030 reform strategy. That is why, according to Nour Shabib, vice president of strategic planning and business development, the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) has made gender equality and the promotion of women in senior positions a top priority.

The college provides specialized education, training, and research services to the interior ministry employees and government departments, which helps serve the community and provides comprehensive protection through training and security training.