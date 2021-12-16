Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts, destroys two Houthi missiles

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabia in Yemen, led by Saudi Arabia, announced that the Saudi air defense had intercepted and destroyed two missiles launched targeting the southern city of Abha in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The Coalition said that the Houthis used Sana’a airport as a launching pad for the missiles which targeted civilians.

250 Houthis killed in Saudi-led airstrike in Yemen’s Ma’rib

The Arab coalition in Yemen, led by Saudi Arabia, on Thursday announced that 250 Houthi militants had been killed and destruction of 17 military vehicles in the coalition airstrikes in Yemen’s central province of Ma’rib, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Houthi militia has incurred heavy human and material losses since it began an aggressive attack towards the Ma’rib Governorate, which is home to more than two million displaced people who fled the areas under the control of the Houthis militia.

The militia launched a terrorist operation on Tuesday from Sanaa airport, details of which will be announced later.

On December 6, 2021, Saudi air defense destroys ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh.

On Sunday evening, December 5, the coalition said that the Saudi defenses had intercepted and destroyed a drone, which was launched to target civilians in the kingdom.

It is noteworthy that last November 17, the Saudi defenses intercepted and destroyed a booby-trapped drone that was launched towards Khamis Mushait in the Kingdom.

On November 8, a booby-trapped march launched by the Houthi militia towards the Kingdom was also destroyed.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia launched in February a major offensive toward Marib in an attempt to seize control of the province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since September 2014 when the Houthi militia forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.