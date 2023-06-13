Saudi Arab: Prison, fine for transporting people without Haj permits

The offenders' vehicles are likely to be confiscated, and expatriate violators will be deported and banned from entering the country.

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 13th June 2023 10:26 pm IST
A Saudi police female officer stands guard as pilgrims perform final Tawaf during the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 20, 2021. Photo: Reuters/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo
A Saudi police female officer stands guard as pilgrims perform final Tawaf during the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 20, 2021. Photo: Reuters/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

Riyadh: Illegal transportation of Haj pilgrims without proper permission can face prison time of six months a fine of up to 50,000 Saudi Riyals per person.

The warning was issued by Saudi’s General Directorate of Public Security on Tuesday.

Cautioning against fake Haj campaigns, the directorate stated the financial fine would be multiplied by the number of violators transported.

Saudi cops arrest 3 expats in Makkah over fake Haj campaigns

The offenders’ vehicles are likely to be confiscated, and expatriate violators will be deported and banned from entering the country.

Residents can contact 911 in Makkah, Riyad and the Eastern Province and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom to report on illegal transport of Haj pilgrims.

The official has an advisory for Haj pilgrims that if anybody is found involved in such fake campaigns, contact numbers like 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 13th June 2023 10:26 pm IST
