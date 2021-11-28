Saudi Arabia: 14,780 illegal residents arrested in one week

Saudi Arabia: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) arrested 14,780 violators of residency, labour and border security laws across the Kingdom from November 18 to November 24, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Those arrested included 7,552 violators of the residency laws, about 5,699 violators of the border security regulations, and further 1,529 violators of the labour law.

A total of 429 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, of whom 70 per cent were Yemeni nationals, 28 per cent were Ethiopians, and 2 per cent belonged to other nationalities while 36 people were arrested for trying to flee the Kingdom crossing borders.

The security forces also arrested 14 people who were involved in transporting violators and giving them shelter.

The authorities transferred 75,649 offenders to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 2,048 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 9,586 were deported.

The ministry of interior has warned that a maximum prison sentence of 15 years will be imposed on anyone caught facilitating somene entering the kingdom, in violation of border security regulations, or shelter.

A fine of up to 1 million Saudi Riyal will be imposed on offenders along with the confiscation of their means of transport, as well as the residence used for shelter. In addition to all this, their names will be published in the local media.