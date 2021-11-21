Saudi Arabia: 14k illegal residents arrested within one week

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has arrested 13,906 violators of residency, labour and border security laws across the Kingdom from November 11 to November 17, according to an official report.

The arrests were made during joint field campaigns carried out by various units of security forces and the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat). According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the arrests included 6,597 violators of the residency laws, about 5,775 violators of the border security regulations, and more than 1,534 violators of the labour law.

According to an official report, 356 people got arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, of whom 54 per cent were Yemeni nationals, 44 per cent were Ethiopians, and 2 per cent belonged to other nationalities while 34 people were arrested for trying to flee the Kingdom crossing borders to neighbouring countries.

The security forces also arrested 14 people who were involved in transporting violators and giving them shelter.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Warning

The ministry of interior has warned that a maximum prison sentence of 15 years will be imposed on anyone caught facilitating someone entering the kingdom, in violation of border security regulations, or shelter.

A fine includes up to 1 million Saudi Riyals, and confiscation of means of transport, and the residence used for shelter, in addition to the publication of their names in the local media. Suspected violators should be reported to the toll-free numbers 911 in Makkah and Riyadh, and 999 or 996 in the rest of the Kingdom.