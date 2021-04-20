Saudi Arabia: 150-year old Al Mansaf Mosque reopens after renovation 

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday reopened a 150-year old Al Mansaf Mosque as part of Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s project to preserve historical mosques in the Kingdom.

As per media reports, worshippers returned to the Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s Al Zulfi Governorate to perform prayers.

#SaudiArabia |

Al- Mansaf historical #mosque receives worshipers after its renovation as part of the Crown Prince's project to restore historical mosques in the Kingdom

pic.twitter.com/Jm5NL8f9Jx — Riyadh Daily (@alriyadhdaily) April 19, 2021

Mansaf Mosque, located 260km northeast of Riyadh,was built in the Najdi style, and is one of the oldest heritage buildings in the region.

The construction of the Mansaf Mosque dates back to the year 1290 AH, and now is a part of Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s restoration project.

Under the renovation project, 30 mosques in 10 regions will be restored and renovated.

In addition to being a place of prayer and worship, the mosque is a cultural and scientific beacon for the people of the village.

The total area of the mosque is about 337 square meters, and it could accommodate about 87 worshipers, and after the renovation, 150 worshipers can be accommodated.

It also consists of a prayer house, Al Sarha (a courtyard), a prayer area for women, restrooms, and ablution places for men and women, with a depot.

Last week, the Kingdom also reopened the 300-year old Sheikh Abu Bakr Mosque in Al Ahsa Governorate of the Eastern Province of the Kingdom to perform prayers.