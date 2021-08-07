Saudi Arabia: 20 women leaders appointed at Haram presidency

Riyadh: The general presidency for the affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Saudi Arabia on Thursday has announced the appointment of twenty women to leadership positions headed by the Two Holy Mosques.

The general presidency for the two Holy Mosques Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais took to Twitter and wrote, that this comes in a step to expand the women’s empowerment in Saudi Arabia, noting that the women who were appointed are with master’s and doctoral degrees.

Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais explained that distinguished women will be empowered scientifically and practically in the positions of assistant to the general president, under-secretaries of the general president, and assistant undersecretaries in various developmental disciplines.

في خطوة للتوسع في تمكين المرأة في السعودية.. ٢٠ سيدة من الحاصلات على درجتي الماجستير والدكتوراه يتوجن بمناصب عليا في رئاسة الحرمين الشريفين.https://t.co/cdCvDAcCqq#رئاسة_شؤون_الحرمين pic.twitter.com/pCBqCdPlyj — رئاسة شؤون الحرمين (@ReasahAlharmain) August 5, 2021

The presidency chief issued a decision to establish an assistant agency for the women’s empowerment under the presidency, as part of the ongoing efforts to empower women in the two Holy Mosques.

“Women who are working at the Two Holy Mosques have proven their competence in various fields. The presidency aims to continue working to achieve the maximum benefit from the distinguished female cadres, and to harness their efforts in serving Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and visitors in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” he added.

And in July 2021, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah allowed women to perform Hajj without a mahram, provided that they were among a group of other women, for the first time in the history of the Kingdom.

As part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts in social reforms and women’s empowerment, the kingdom had allowed women to drive cars and travel outside the country without a mahram.