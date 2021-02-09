Saudi Arabia: Admissions open for e-learning, distance education in five universities

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday announced the reopening of admission to the second semester of e-learning and distance education program in 5 public universities, after a hiatus of 3 years, despite the high demand for distance education and e-learning programs and specializations in the Kingdom.

The Saudi ministry of education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh said in a statement: “The Council of Ministers approved the reopening of admission to e-learning and distance education programs at King Abdulaziz University, King Saud University, King Faisal University, Princess Noura Bint Abdul Rahman University and Qassim University,” as of the second semester of the current academic year 1442 AH (2021 AD).

Hamad said that admission for this year to diploma programs should be for certain specializations: sales, marketing, banking, insurance, and public administration.

بموافقة المقام السامي الكريم..

صدور قرار #وزير_التعليم بإعادة فتح القبول في برامج التعلم الإلكتروني والتعليم عن بُعد في 5 جامعاتhttps://t.co/DOtUnZhaSL pic.twitter.com/va6TjftsBw — وزارة التعليم – جامعي (@mohe_sa) February 8, 2021

The ministry previously suspended distance education programs in universities, which Saudis call education by affiliation in 2017. Because of what was said about its negative impact on the quality of higher education and educational outcomes, in conjunction with graduates of these programs facing difficulties in obtaining government jobs.

The education system by enrollment, before its suspension, attracted large numbers of Saudis and both men and women, especially the segments of employees who want to complete their university studies while preserving their jobs, and Saudis who missed the opportunity to complete their university education and want to re-enroll without committing to university attendance.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kingdom has implemented a distance education system in its various universities, as part of the precautionary measures that Riyadh has taken to confront the outbreak of the virus.