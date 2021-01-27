Saudi Arabia aims for 100 percent Saudization in customs clearance sector

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is aiming for 100 percent Saudization in customs clearance sector. The decision is likely to create 2000 jobs for Saudi citizens.

According to a report in Saudi Gazette, Saudi Customs and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development have also signed a memorandum of cooperation for the implementation of the decision.

The memorandum also mentioned that training will be provided to Saudi citizens who wish to work in the customs clearance sector.

Saudization in air transport sector

Earlier, Saudi Arabia had decided to Saudize 28 professions in the air transport sector. These professions include pilot, flight attendant, air traffic controller, supervisor, flight yard coordinator, ground handling services, handling of cargo, luggage and passengers, flight catering etc.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) had also directed all airlines, maintenance and operation contractors and service providers to start implementing the initiative.

Although the decision to saudize professions will ensure employment for Saudi citizens, it may reduce the job opportunity of expats from Asian countries especially India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

It may be mentioned that many Middle East countries including Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia are trying to increase employment opportunities for their citizens by putting caps or legislative hurdles for expats.

What is Saudization?

It is officially known as Nitaqat. Under this policy of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, Saudi companies and enterprises are instructed to hire locals instead of expats.

Saudi political elites favor the policy whereas, businessmen oppose it.