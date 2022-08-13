Saudi Arabia allows children of all ages to enter Grand Mosque

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah on Saturday announced that children of all ages are allowed to enter the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The ministry’s announcement came on its official account on the Twitter platform, where it said “Parents can take their children who are below five years old without the need to get them a permit.”

However, children over the age of five must obtain a pass through the Eatmarna app to enter the sacred site.

On Friday, August 12, the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah had announced that all visa holders in the Kingdom would be allowed to perform Umrah.