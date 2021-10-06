Saudi Arabia allows direct entry of education staff from India, nine other countries

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) ministry of interior on Tuesday announced the direct entry of education staff from countries facing travel ban including India, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

According to the ministry’s decisions include the following categories of foreigners from the travel banned countries are:

Faculty members and the like in universities, colleges and institutes.

Teachers in general education.

Training Authority at the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) and training institutes.

Scholarship students.

They do not need to spend 14 days in a third country between their departure from their countries and their arrival in the Kingdom.

“Those who did not take any doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will remain in the institutional quarantine upon their arrival in the Kingdom, and they must take the vaccination during the quarantine period,” SPA quoted an official source in the ministry.

Anyone who has received a single dose of the vaccine or has finished receiving its doses inside the Kingdom shall be exempted from institutional quarantine.

The ministry stressed the need for everyone to adhere to precautionary measures and preventive protocols, and not to be lenient in applying health requirements.

Currently the countries facing travel ban are, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Brazil, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Lebanon.

On August 24, Saudi Arabia allowed direct entry of fully vaccinated expatriates from countries facing travel ban.

This decision is applicable only to those foreigners who have a valid residency permit and left the Kingdom on exit and reentry visa after taking two doses of vaccine against COVID-19 from Saudi Arabia.