Saudi Arabia allows women to register to join border guards

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has opened admission and registration for women to join the border guards, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The latest move comes as part of the kingdom’s move to increase the number of women in government and private sector roles.

The Saudi Interior Ministry said that registration applications at the General Directorate for Border Guard for women as soldiers will be received from Saturday, March 26 at 10 am until Thursday, March 31, at 10 am, through the jobs section on the Absher portal.

The applicants must be Saudi citizens aged from 25 to 35, must not have a criminal record and must meet the required qualifications.

The conditions also included that the applicant had not previously been appointed to a job subject to the military service system, or had her services terminated from military centres or institutes for any reason, or an employee in a government agency and that she was not married to a non-Saudi.

The applicant is required to pass all admission procedures and tests.

Vision 2030 and Saudi women

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman plans to change economic and social rules as part of his vision 2030 plan to diversify the country’s economy.

As part of the Vision 2030 plans being implemented in the country, many new areas have been opened up for women.

The country in recent years adopted several reforms to empower women, including ensuring that women can drive cars, enter playgroups and stadiums, and pursue occupations that were previously accessible only to men.

After the transition to allow Saudi women to travel in the kingdom, from 2019 onwards Saudi Arabian women can also travel abroad without permission and may apply for their passports, ID documents, and all official registrations directly without requiring a male guardian (mahram).

In February 2021, Saudi Arabia opened up military posts for women for the first time which allowed them to report through a unified portal.

In September 2021, the first group of female Saudi soldiers graduated from the Armed Forces Women’s Cadre Training Center, after completing 14 weeks of basic training.

In July 2021, for the first time, women were allowed to complete Hajj without a male guardian (mahrem).

In the first, Saudi female officers were allowed to guard Islam’s holiest site not just that the women were allowed driving licenses, and even elected to councils, and so on.