Saudi Arabia announces discovery of new oil, gas fields

Riyadh, Aug 30 : Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud announced on Sunday the discovery of two oil and gas fields in the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two fields, Hadat Al-Hajrah gas field in the Al-Jawf region and Abraq Al-Talul oil field in the northern border region, were discovered by the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco), Xinhua news agency reported.

Saudi Aramco will work on assessing the quantities of oil, gas and condensate in the two fields, as well as digging more wells to determine their area and size, the minister said.

Saudi Aramco is the world’s most valuable company and pumps more oil on a daily basis than any other producer.

