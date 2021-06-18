Saudi Arabia announces high rate of vaccination among the elderly

Riyadh: A vast majority of the elderly population (60 years and over) have been vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in most parts of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi press agency reported on Thursday.

Saudi Ministry of Health said that 98 per cent of the people vaccinated in Hafuru Al-Batin, followed by Al-Ahsa, Al-Qurayyat with 93 percent, 86 percent in Bisha, 83 percent in Riyadh, 80 percent in the Eastern Province, and 80 percent in Taif.

The ministry said that these percentages were achieved after vaccinating this group with at least one dose.

Ever since Saudi Arabia launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on December 17, the ministry of health has targeted the elderly as one of the priority groups, launching a priority service for Saudis and expatriates over the age of 75 without registration, appointment, or waiting.

The ministry called on everyone to quickly register through the Sehatty app and get the COVID-19 vaccine, stressing that the approved vaccines in Saudi Arabia are effective and safe.

The Kingdom on Thursday recorded 14 new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,635.

The Saudi ministry of health confirmed 1,309 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 470,723 people have now contracted the disease.