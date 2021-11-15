Saudi Arabia announces launch of world’s first non-profit city

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday announced the launch of the non-profit Prince Mohammed bin Salman City project, which will be the first non-profit city in the world the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The first non-profit city in the world, will be a model for the development of the non-profit sector globally and an incubator for youth and volunteer groups as well as local and international non-profit institutions.

Crown Prince said the first non-profit city of its kind which will contribute to achieving the goals of Misk Foundation in supporting innovation, entrepreneurship and qualifying future leaders by defining non-profit work in its internal operational concept and in terms of opportunities and youth training programmes.

It is noteworthy that the Prince Mohammed bin Salman non-profit city aims to create a “vibrant Saudi youth talent system to shape the future of the kingdom and the world, by encouraging learning and developing leadership skills among youth”.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Non Profit City is near Wadi Hanifa, on an area estimated to be about 3.4 square kilometres.

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, a non-profit city which implements the digital twin model, will host academies, colleges, ‘Misk Schools’, a conference center, a science museum, a creative centre offering a space to support the ambitions of innovators in sciences and new generation technology such as AI, IOT and Robotics. The city will also comprise a theatre, arts academy and gallery, a cooking academy and a residential complex.

The city also aims to be human-centred, with its advanced digital metropolis designed to be sustainable and pedestrian-friendly. It will allocate more than 44 per cent of the land for green open spaces to promote sustainable development. Further details will be announced in the coming months.