Saudi Arabia announces mechanism for personal visit visa

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ministry of foreign affairs on Wednesday announced a mechanism for obtaining a personal visit visa, which enables visitors to enter the Kingdom to visit friends or acquaintances who are Saudi citizens, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The visa holders will be allowed to travel in the regions and cities across the Kingdom as well as to perform Umrah, visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, in addition to visiting religious, and historical sites, and take part in cultural events.

The ministry said that people can apply for the visa through easy and convenient electronic steps on the visa platform website: https://visa.mofa.gov.sa.

Saudi citizens can invite their friends and acquaintances to visit Saudi Arabia and perform Umrah by submitting a request for a personal visit on the ministry’s eVisa platform and applying for a “visit” request, by logging in through the unified national access platform and filling out the data for the invitees.



The request will then be processed and a ‘personal visit visa document’ will be issued, of which the data can be viewed through the invitation request query service.

The Ministry stated that the person invited to visit will complete the process of paying the fees and health insurance after filling out the entry visa application form on the visa platform, and then submitting the application and passport to the embassy or consulate of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the guest country or through the centers or offices accredited by the embassy or consulate. They can come to the Kingdom through all air, land, and sea ports after obtaining a stamped entry visa.

The ministry pointed out that inquiries can be made about the submitted applications by entering the visa platform, selecting the inquiry icon, filling in the required data, and then clicking on the inquiry icon to know the status of the previously submitted applications.

This step comes within the framework of efforts to increase the number of foreign visitors in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the ministry said.