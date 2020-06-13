Saudi Arabia to ban work under the Sun for three months

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia decided to ban work under the Sun i.e., from 12 noon to 3 p.m. for three months starting from 15th June.

Saudi Arabia takes decision to ensure safety of workers

Ministry of Human Resource and Social Development that made the announcement said that the decision was to preserve the safety and health of employees.

The rule will be applicable to all private sector companies and establishments in order to ensure a healthy and safe work environment for the workers.

However, it will not be applicable to employees working in oil and gas companies and emergency maintenance positions.

Ban applicable till September 15

The ban will come to an end on 15th September 2020.

Complaint about violation of the rule can be informed on customer service number 19911 or on the portal https://rasd.ma3an.gov.sa.

Meanwhile, the country that is fighting against coronavirus pandemic is leaving no stone unturned to contain the spread of coronavirus and ensure safety of both citizens and expatriates working in the country.

The number of cases in the country climbed to 119942 with 38020 active cases. The Kingdom also reported 81029 recoveries so far.

