Saudi Arabia bans photos, videos at holy places of Makkah, Madina

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia imposed ban on photos and videos at two holy places of Islam i.e., Kabah and Masjid-e-Nabavi.

The authorities said that the decision is taken to avoid disturbance that are being witnessed by the worshippers.

The ban is not limited to Great Mosque of Makkah and Masjid-e-Nabavi of Madina but also applies in the surrounding areas.

It may be mentioned that the persons who violates the ban will face penalty.

It is said that devices used to take photos and shoot videos will be seized and legal action would be taken.