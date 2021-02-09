Saudi Arabia begins first phase of its COVID vaccine clinical trails

Jeddah: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday started the first phase of its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials at Saudi Arabia’s Imam Abdul Rahman bin Faisal University.

The vaccine will only be used for inoculation if it passes laboratory experiments and successfully proved to be effective.

As per media reports, the making of the vaccine involved the works several Saudi universities and an affirmation of the generous support that education and scientific research.

On the basis of the contract, the kingdom is working with one of the largest specialised companies in the UK and Sweden in the production of vaccines and medicines such as AstraZeneca.

Right from the fermentation phase, risk assessment, safety and quality of the plasmid material to the production of vaccine keeping up the international standards are al included in this international Saudi’s contract.

Another contract including the processes of preparation and supervision of the protocol of the clinical stage and also the need of the volunteers are signed with a centre specialised in conducting clinical trials. It also includes the required approvals from specialised food and drug authorities and team to prepare the project’s interim and final reports.

This production of the vaccine has a team of researchers, headed by Dr. Iman Al Mansour, who are using plasmid DNA vaccine technology.