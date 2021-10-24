Saudi Arabia: Boy gets mauled by pack of stray dogs in viral video

Riyadh: In a tragic incident, a child was subjected to a terrible attack by a pack of street dogs in the Al-Bawadi neighborhood in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, local media from the gulf country reported on Saturday.

The video clip shows shows the boy in a state of terror as he tried to escape from dogs, which were waiting for an opportunity to devour him. The video also shows the dogs attacking the boy every time he tries to escape until young men managed to chase the dogs until they moved away from the child.

According to Arabic daily Al-Bayan, this incident in Saudi Arabia brought to mind a similar incident that happened in March 2021 in Riyadh where a 4-year-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs in front of her mother. Five stray dogs attacked Shahd when she went out of the rest house where her family was camping in Al Wasila neighbourhood in southwest of Riyadh.

Veterinarians in the Kingdom have warned of the serious dangers of dog bites and their deadly effect.

Dogs can transmit many other diseases to humans, including leishmaniasis, a parasitic infection that carried by sandflies from infected dog blood to humans. The parasite spreads in places where there are a large number of stray dogs. If the parasite enters the human body and ends up in the liver, it can be deadly.