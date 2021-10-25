Saudi Arabia cancels 14-day gap between two Umrahs

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) ministry of Hajj and Umrah has cancelled its earlier directive to impose a gap of 14 days between the performance of two Umrah pilgrimages, local media from the gulf country reported on Sunday.

“Any pilgrim can now book an appointment to perform Umrah immediately after the expiry of an active Umrah permit through Eatmarna or Tawakkalna applications,” the ministry said.

Last year in September, the ministry had set an interval of 14 days between the issuance of two Umrah permits for pilgrims of all age groups. A pilgrim, who obtained a permit to perform Umrah, can book an appointment for a second Umrah at the end of the specified 14-day period after the performance of the first.

Only pilgrims and worshipers who are aged 12 or above and have an immune health status on their Tawakkalna application after completing vaccines against COVID-19 will be allowed to perform Umrah and prayers at the Two Holy Mosques.

On October 1, 2021, Saudi Arabia authorities allowed one lakh people to pray and perform Umrah at the Grand mosque in the holy city of Makkah for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.