Saudi Arabia cancels visas, refunds fee

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia started refunding work visa fee after canceling the visas that were stamped on passports of foreigners who were unable to travel to the Kingdom due to the suspension of international flights, reports Jeddah-based newspaper Saudi Gazette.

The cancellation and refunding of the stamped visas will be considered effective from the date of issuance of the Royal Decree on March 18.

The National Information Center, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs all have been roped in for this task.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia suspended all international flights as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to Worldometer’s current data on Covid-19 statistics in Saudi Arabia, there are 28,656 total cases, 191 deaths and 4,476 recovered.

