Saudi Arabia decides to Saudize more professions

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia decided to Saudize 28 more professions in the air transport sector. It was announced by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Tuesday.

These professions include pilot, flight attendant, air traffic controller, supervisor, flight yard coordinator, ground handling services, handling of cargo, luggage and passengers, flight catering etc.

GACA has directed all airlines, maintenance and operation contractors and service providers to start implementing the initiative.

It also sets a target of 10000 jobs over the next three years.

Earlier Kingdom Saudize 30 percent of accounting jobs

Earlier, the Kingdom had decided to Saudize 30 percent of the accounting jobs in private sectors. These jobs include, account director, director of Zakat and tax department, director of financial reports department, director of auditing department, internal auditor and cost accountant.

Although the decision to saudize professions will ensure employment for Saudi citizens, it may reduce the job opportunity of expats from Asian countries especially India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

It may be mentioned that many Middle East countries including Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia are trying to increase employment opportunities for their citizens by putting caps or legislative hurdles for expats.

What is Saudization?

It is officially known as Nitaqat. Under this policy of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, Saudi companies and enterprises are instructed to hire locals instead of expats.

Saudi political elites favor the policy whereas, businessmen oppose it.