Saudi Arabia denies rumors of converting visit visa into Iqama

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Passports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has denied the widely spread rumors and the issuance of a decision by the authorities to convert a visit visa into Iqama (residency permit).

The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) clarified this while responding to a query about a post circulating on social media platforms, claiming the Ministry of Interior had issued approval to convert visit visas to Iqama for residents.

The fake posts were also defrauding people by revealing to them alleged methods of converting a visitor visa into a residence permit.

The Jawazat affirmed that the ministry’s instructions do not allow converting a visit visa into a residence permit.

It is noteworthy that the Jawazat had previously announced the possibility of converting a visitor visa into a residence permit for children under the age of 18, provided that only their parents hold the residence.