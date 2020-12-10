Saudi Arabia deports NRC protesters

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia deported a group of NRIs who protested against the proposed NRC. The country has also sent back persons who were found begging at traffic signals.

According to the report published in Telangana Today, the NRIs had protested in downtown Balad, Jeddah last year. During the protest, they were found holding placards.

Cops had arrested them for violating rules. After the arrest, they were put in custody.

It may be mentioned that deportation is the normal process. In the process, Saudi Arabia deports persons who violate local laws.

However, the process was stopped due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

The efforts of Ambassador of India, Dr. Ausaf Saeed resulted in the quick deportation of standard NRIs.

So far, 11 deportee flights reached India. These flights are different from regular and Mission Vande Bharat flights.

Saudi Arabian Government bears the cost of the flight. However, after landing in India, the deportees have to manage their further journey to home.

It is reported the persons of Southern states who landed in New Delhi were found begging for further journey.