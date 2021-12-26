Saudi Arabia: Domestic workers drops by 400,000 in Q3 of 2021

Riyadh: The number of domestic workers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has witnessed a significant drop during the third quarter of 2021 by 400,000, local media from the gulf country reported on Saturday.

The General Authority for Statistics data shows a drop in the domestic workers to 1.4 million in 2021, compared to the same period last year in 2020 when the data of domestic workers recorded 1.6 million.

The number of drivers among domestic workers decreased by 200,000, as it recorded about 1.75 million drivers during the third quarter of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, when it recorded 1.94 million drivers.

The number of farmers working in homes decreased from 2,536 to 2,238. So did tailors from 1,462 to 1,301.

Nurses who work in homes or otherwise known as “home care or home health care” also saw a decrease from 2,958 nurses to 1947.

The GASTAT’s indexes revealed an increase in the number of chefs and waitresses by about 51,000 to 54,000, compared to the guards of homes, buildings and rest houses, from 29,000 to 25,000.

The authority stated that the number of home managers increased from 2,101 to 2,488, Saudi Gazette reported.