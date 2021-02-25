Saudi Arabia eases travel restrictions for Saudis married to non-Saudis

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will lift the travel restrictions for Saudi citizens who are married to non-Saudis on Wednesday, the official state media reported Wednesday, citing a statement from the General Directorate of Passports.

Saudi nationals need to present proof of marriage to the officials at departure points, the Saudi Press agency said.

#عاجل

صدور التوجيهات السامية بالسماح للمواطنات والمواطنين المتزوجين من غير السعوديين بالسفر عبر المنافذ مباشرة.https://t.co/buV2OwrEhH#واس pic.twitter.com/o9KVxN7a25 — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) February 24, 2021

This comes as an implementation of the government directives regarding procedures for traveling to and from the Kingdom during the period of suspension of international flights during the new COVID-19.

The Directorate stated that in case Saudi husband cannot provide documents that prove the wife’s presence outside the Kingdom and her inability to come to the Kingdom, he can apply for a travel permit through the “Absher”—an electronic platform, and attach all the required documents in order to facilitate the procedures for obtaining a travel permit.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported five COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday. The death toll now stands at 6,475.