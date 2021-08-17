Saudi Arabia: Education ministry sets rules for in-person return to schools

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ministry of education has set the rules for students to return to schools in-person, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The ministry stressed the importance of receiving two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to return to personal education, and requested everyone’s cooperation and concern for the safety of students and their families.

Regarding university education, Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), and general education for students above 12 years of age, the ministry clarified that only students and staff who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can return to school once the academic year begins on August 29.

Elementary and preschool students will continue with online classes. However, they will return to their classrooms until 70 per cent herd immunity has been achieved through two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

The ministry further said that it will make the COVID-19 vaccines available to all who have not taken them through a website designated for this purpose, and added that it must be completed before Sunday, August 22.

The ministry of health will automatically book vaccination appointments for male and female students above 12 years and older who have not yet received the vaccination.

All students and teachers will be required to wear face masks and be screened at entry and exit points. Regular sterilization will also have to be implemented, ministry of education said.

The public health authority will inform the ministry of education, universities and the TVTC about the necessary preventive measures and health protocols that should be implemented for personal education.

The transport provider of the Saudi’s ministry of educational, Tatweer educational transportation services company on Monday announced its preparations for the new academic year for school transport for the students to provide them with safe and comfortable services.

Saudi ministry of education has closed the Kingdom’s schools and universities in March 2020 in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.